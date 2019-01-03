First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Crossbreed' Starring Vivica A. Fox as President

"Does this mean war, Madame President?!" Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi alien film titled Crossbreed, a low budget action thriller starring Vivica A. Fox as (highlighted by PR) the first black female president. The film is about an "alien bio-weapon" created inside a top secret facility orbiting Earth. A team of mercs are sent to retrieve it, until the weapon escapes, and starts wreaking havoc onboard the space station. The full cast includes Daniel Baldwin, Stink Fisher, Devanny Pinn, Antoine Lanier, John T. Woods, Mu-Shaka Benson, and Vernon Wells. It's described as "an action-packed throwback in the tradition of Aliens and Escape from New York" though it does not look anywhere near as good as either of those. Crossbreed is heading straight to VOD next month if you do want to see this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Slagle's Crossbreed, direct from YouTube:

In the near future, the President of the United States of America, Ellen Henricksen (Vivica A. Fox), hires a team of military vets to retrieve an alien bio-weapon from a top-secret research facility orbiting Earth. These highly trained mercenaries must infiltrate the space station and recover the deadly experimental alien cargo located onboard. All is going according to the plan until the cargo escapes. Crossbreed is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Brandon Slagle, director of the low budget films The Dark Avengers, Subject 87, Area 51 Confidential, The Black Dahlia Haunting, Dead Sea, House of Manson, and Escape from Ensenada previously. The screenplay is by Brandon Slagle and Robert Thompson. Uncork'd will release Slagle's Crossbreed direct-to-VOD starting February 5th, 2019 next month. Anyone into this?