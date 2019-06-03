First Trailer for Scorsese's 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story'

"How about you come on the road with us?" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for the latest music documentary made by Martin Scorsese (also of Shine a Light, A Letter to Elia, George Harrison: Living in the Material World) titled in full Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese. The doc film captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed during the fall of that year - his very unique "Rolling Thunder Revue" concert tour. "An essential piece of mythic storytelling, Scorsese's chronicle features Joan Baez, Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg and, giving his first on-camera interview in a decade, Bob Dylan. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese vibrates with the promise of America, a then-200-year-old experiment in a state of flux… Beyond mere reclamation of some of the most extraordinary music of Dylan’s career — it's a roadmap into the wild country of artistic self-reinvention." Scorsese seems to know how to tell a good story.

Trailer (+ poster) for Martin Scorsese's doc Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, on YouTube:

Setting out across a 1975 America exhausted politically, economically and socially, a busload of musicians — assembled by Bob Dylan — hits the road in search of new creative horizons. The resulting tour, called the Rolling Thunder Revue, would reveal a Dylan rarely seen: playful, mask-wearing, intense, expansive, rejuvenated. Masterfully capturing both an icon and a nation in transition, director Martin Scorsese tells the tale using footage that was abandoned for decades, now gorgeously restored, taking viewers into the heart of a freewheeling, electrifying musical gamble. Inspired by Dylan’s own restless spirit, Scorsese performs some breathtaking sleight of hand, summoning nostalgic fantasists, boxers, magicians, starlets and testifiers of all stripes, and exploding the boundaries of what makes a conventional documentary. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who has directed numerous other docs including The Last Waltz, My Voyage to Italy, Shine a Light, A Letter to Elia, Public Speaking, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, and The 50 Year Argument previously. Netflix will debut Scorsese's A Bob Dylan Story in select US theaters + streaming on June 12th this month.