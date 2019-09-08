First Trailer for Short Film 'A Million Eyes' About a Young Photographer

"Do you know what photography means?" "When you break it down, it really means drawing with light." An official trailer has debuted for a short film called A Million Eyes, the latest made by British filmmaker Richard Raymond (Desert Dancer). This first premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival and is stopping by the Raindance Film Festival in the UK next this month. The short is about a gifted young photographer, grappling with his mother's alcoholism, who sets out to capture something he loves. This stars Elijah M. Cooper as Leroy, with Joe Morton and Katie Lowes. As a photographer myself, I adore this trailer and the way it speaks so lovingly about photographer and the power it has to capture "something you love". Hopefully this short will end up online soon, as I'd love for everyone to take just a moment and watch this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Raymond's short film A Million Eyes, from YouTube:

A gifted young photographer named Leroy (Elijah M. Cooper), grappling with his mother's alcoholism, sets out to capture something he loves. A Million Eyes is directed by British producer / filmmaker Richard "Richie" Raymond, director of the feature film Desert Dancer, as well as a few other shorts previously. Follow him @richieraymond. The script is written by Curt Zacharias Jr. Produced by Erin Charles, Nousha Raymond, Richard Raymond, and Josh Reinhold. This is premiering at the Raindance Film Festival coming up, and also played at the HollyShorts Film Festival in the summer. For more info on the short, visit IMDb or follow Raymond on YouTube. We'll let you know when the short is officially released online - stay tuned.