First Trailer for 'Show Me What You Got' Directed by Svetlana Cvetko

"Enjoy the future and whatever will come." An official trailer has debuted an indie B&W sultry drama titled Show Me What You Got, the feature directorial debut of an experienced cinematographer who's worked on numerous acclaimed documentaries. An undeniable spark during a chance meeting leads a curious group of three 30-somethings to explore their sexuality while rumbling from Los Angeles to Italy, and discover the profound effect strangers can have on the trajectory of their lives. The film stars up-and-comers Cristina Rambaldi, Neyssan Falahi, and introducing Mattia Minasi; also featuring Pietro Genuardi, Giusy Frallonardo, Anne Brochet, and Karen Obilom. This looks incredibly sensual, sexual, and thoughtful, an examination of life and the challenges of relationships. There's some clearly gorgeous shots in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Svetlana Cvetko's Show Me What You Got, direct from YouTube:

In a richly filmed black-and-white, three late-twentysomethings come together to create a wholehearted ménage à trois in this playfully erotic tale that sparks with the restless energy of the French New Wave. Each member of the threesome is in transition: fun-loving Marcello from under the thumb of his Italian soap star father, soulful French-Iranian actor Nassim toward a more fulfilling career, and artist Christine through the grief following the death of her grandfather. But the frolicsome trio finds joy and release together — until a trip to Italy threatens their relationship’s delicate balance. Show Me What You Got is directed by Yugoslavian-American cinematographer turned filmmaker Svetlana Cvetko, now making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is by Svetlana Cvetko and David Scott Smith. This initially premiered at the Taormina Film Festival this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. No release date has been set yet - stay tuned. For even more info, visit the film's official website.