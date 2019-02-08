First Trailer for Small Town Quebecois Drama 'Ghost Town Anthology'

Films Boutique has debuted the first promo trailer for an indie drama titled Ghost Town Anthology, aka Répertoire des villes disparues, set in snowy Quebec. The film takes place in a small and isolated town. A boy named Simon Dubé dies in a car accident. The stunned townspeople are reluctant to discuss the tragedy. From that point on time seems to lose all meaning, and the days stretch on without end. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival which is now underway, and it's playing In Competition during the fest. Starring Robert Naylor, Josée Deschênes, Jean-Michel Anctil, Larissa Corriveau, Rémi Goulet, Diane Lavallée, and Hubert Proulx. This is such an odd trailer - playing like an old news reel, and more of a behind-the-scenes look than a real trailer. The film is also in color, not B&W. I'm curious to see this anyway.

Here's the first promo trailer for Denis Côté's Ghost Town Anthology, direct from Screen's YouTube:

In Irénée-les-Neiges, a small, isolated town with a population of 215, Simon Dubé dies in a car accident. The stunned townspeople are reluctant to discuss the circumstances of the tragedy. From that point on, for the Dubé family as well as for Mayor Smallwood and a handful of others, time seems to lose all meaning, and the days stretch on without end. Something descends slowly upon the area. In this period of mourning and in this fog, strangers start to appear. Who are they? What is happening? Ghost Town Anthology is directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Côté, director of the indie films Drifting States, Our Private Lives, Chaos, Curling, Vic + Flo Saw a Bear, and Boris Without Béatrice previously. The screenplay is also written by Denis Côté; loosely based on novel by Laurence Olivier. The film is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. There's no other release set yet, as it's still seeking distribution. Stay tuned for news. Interested?