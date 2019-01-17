First Trailer for Soderbergh's 'High Flying Bird' Starring André Holland

"This is the match that everyone's been dying to see." Netflix has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled High Flying Bird, the latest film by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh following his iPhone film Unsane. This is about a sports agent, played by André Holland, who pitches a young, rookie client on an intriguing & controversial business opportunity during a pro basketball lockout. "The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to." High Flying Bird features an acclaimed cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, and Bill Duke, plus appearances from NBA athletes Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell. This looks damn good! I'm really digging Soderbergh's new super-indie style, there's something fresh and exciting about his films these days. And it looks like a subversive, clever story that flips the tables.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's High Flying Bird, from YouTube:

In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to. High Flying Bird is directed by American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, and Unsane previously. The screenplay is by Tarell Alvin McCraney. Netflix will release Soderbergh's High Flying Bird streaming exclusively starting February 8th coming up. Thoughts?