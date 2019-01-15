MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Sony's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' with Tom Holland

by
January 15, 2019
Source: YouTube

Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

"You got gifts, Parker. But we have a job to do…" Sony has unveiled the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next live-action Spider-Man sequel arriving in theaters next summer. This sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is also a sequel to Avengers: Endgame (and Infinity War) as it will be released after that movie opens in April, with this arriving in July. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, and this time his foe is Mysterio, being played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Parker and his friends take a summer trip over to Europe, where they get in all kinds of trouble when Nick Fury (and some other mysterious bad guys) show up. The sequel's cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Angourie Rice, Remy Hii, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, and Tony Revolori. This looks seriously entertaining, as Spidey travels to Venice and London and encounters some foes. I'm looking forward to it.

Here's the first two trailers (+ poster) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home, from YouTube:

Spider-Man: Far From Home Poster

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker and his friends go on summer vacation to Europe and there Peter finds himself trying to save his friends against a villain known as Mysterio. Spider-Man: Far From Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. The film is produced in association with Marvel Studios. Sony Pictures will release Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters everywhere starting July 5th, 2019 next summer. First impression? How does that look?

