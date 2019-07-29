First Trailer for Stuck-in-a-Cinema Romantic Comedy 'One Last Night'

"Do you think we'll ever get out of here?" "Hopefully not…" ASA Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a strange indie romantic comedy titled One Last Night, which is the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Anthony Sabet. The film premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year, though it's only now finally getting a small theatrical + VOD release at the end of this summer. The film is about two people, Alex and Zoe, out on a first date together at the movie theater. But after it's over and they try to leave, they discover they're locked in. Starring Rachele Schank and Luke Brandon Field as the couple. The official synopsis makes it sound like there's something nefarious, but this trailer makes it look super cute and adorable and a little cheesy, as expected. Also starring Brian Baumgartner, Ali Cobrin, & Kelly Stables. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Sabet's One Last Night, direct from YouTube:

On their first date, Alex and Zoe (Luke Brandon Field and Rachele Schank) venture out to see a movie at a local movie theater. The film ends and the two become so engaged in a heated discussion that they do not notice the theater closing, leaving them locked inside. Their adventure starts out light and comical as they search for an escape and quickly find themselves falling for one another. Suddenly, a secret is revealed about Alex that abruptly changes Zoe’s perception of the night. Perhaps, their escape room experience was not as accidental as she initially thought. One Last Night is both written and directed by filmmaker Anthony Sabet, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This initially premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. ASA Pictures will release Sabet's One Last Night in select theaters starting August 16th, then on VOD starting August 20th coming up. Is anyone interested?