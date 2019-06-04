First Trailer for Sundance Favorite 'Luce' Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

"You don't conform to what she wants, and suddenly you're the enemy." Neon has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Luce, which premiered to some of the best reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This fascinating, brilliant "psychodrama" is about an adopted boy from a war-torn African country who becomes a high school all-star. But when a teacher accuses of him of being dangerous, and finds contraband in his locker, things start to get crazy. But who's really in the wrong here? The film masterfully makes you feel for both sides, unsure of what's really true or not, mirroring the complexities and nuances of real life. Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Luce, with a cast including Octavia Spencer, Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, Norbert Leo Butz, Andrea Bang, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Brunson, Noah Gaynor, and Astro. This trailer quotes my glowing review from Sundance - one of my top favorites.

Here's the first official trailer for Julius Onah's Luce, direct from Neon's YouTube:

An all-star high school athlete and accomplished debater, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is a poster boy for the new American Dream. As are his parents (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth), who adopted him from a war-torn country a decade earlier. When Luce's teacher (Octavia Spencer) makes a shocking discovery in his locker, Luce's stellar reputation is called into question. But is he really at fault… or is Ms. Wilson preying on dangerous stereotypes? Luce is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Julius Onah, director of the films The Girl Is in Trouble and The Cloverfield Paradox, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is written by J.C. Lee and Julius Onah, based on J.C. Lee's own play. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Onah's Luce in select theaters starting on August 2nd this summer. Intrigued?