First Trailer for Sundance Favorite 'The Farewell' Directed by Lulu Wang

"You think one's life belongs to oneself." A24 unveiled a trailer for the indie drama The Farewell, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to immediate acclaim. The Farewell is the second feature film by talented filmmaker Lulu Wang, telling a very personal story about a Chinese family that discovers their grandmother doesn't have much longer left to live. Awkwafina stars as Billi, a woman living in New York who reluctantly travels back to China to be with her. Her family makes her keep the news a secret, only spending time with Nai Nai without telling her why they're all really there. Also starring Zhao Shuzhen as grandma, Tzi Ma, Gil Perez-Abraham, Diana Lin, Ines Laimins, Jim Liu, X Mayo, Aoi Mizuhara, and Han Chen. This was one of my favorite films from Sundance, and I can't wait for everyone to be able to watch it, and be moved by it. The film is a lovely story about family, one that all of us can enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lulu Wang's The Farewell, direct from A24's YouTube:

In my Sundance review: "A story all of us can be moved by… The Farewell is a major film from Lulu Wang that proves she's immensely talented. Discover how much we're all alike thanks to her exquisite storytelling."

A Chinese family discover their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. The Farewell is both written and directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Lulu Wang, making her second feature film after directing Posthumous and a number of short films previously. Follow her @thumbelulu. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and then also played at the San Francisco, Atlanta, and IFF Boston Film Festivals. A24 will release Lulu Wang's The Farewell in select US theaters starting on July 12th, 2019 this summer. For more updates, visit the official website. First impression? Who's looking forward to seeing it?