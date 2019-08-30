First Trailer for Surreal Turkish Horror 'The Antenna' Playing at TIFF

"Any breaches of the order, are hastily being eliminated." Our friends at Bloody-Disgusting have debuted an official promo trailer for an indie horror-thriller film premiering at the Toronto Film Festival titled The Antenna. This surreal thriller is about a dystopian Turkey, where the Government begins installing new networks throughout the country to monitor people. The installation goes wrong in a crumbling apartment complex and Mehmet, the building's super, will then have to confront the evil entity behind the inexplicable transmissions that threaten the residents. Starring Ihsan Önal as Mehmet, Gül Arici, Levent Ünsal, Isil Zeynep, Murat Saglam, Elif Çakman, Mert Toprak Yadigar, Eda Özel, and Enis Yildiz. This looks like some very Cronenberg-ian, Videodrome-esque paranoia with tons of cool imagery. Give this one a look.

Here's the new promo trailer (+ original poster) for Orcun Behram's The Antenna, direct from YouTube:

In a dystopian Turkey, the Government begins installing new TV antennas onto homes throughout the country. Mehmet (Ihsan Önal), a superintendent at a crumbling apartment complex, has to supervise the installation of the new antenna. When the broadcast it transmits begins to menace the residents of the apartment complex. Mehmet must seek out the spiteful entity. The Antenna reflects the oppressed society of today's Turkey where freedom of speech is in jeopardy. The Antenna, originally titled Bina in Turkish, and also known as The Night Bulletin, is both written and directed by Turkish filmmaker Orcun Behram, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival coming up this fall. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's intrigued by this film?