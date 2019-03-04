First Trailer for SXSW Doc 'Well Groomed' on Creative Dog Grooming

"I want to be as good as all the others." A festival promo trailer has debuted for a documentary titled Well Groomed, premiering at the SXSW Film Festival kicking off this week. From director Rebecca Stern, the film spends a year immersed in the visually stunning and humorous world of "competitive creative dog groomers" and reveals that, no matter where or how, an innate passion for creative expression is universal. Yeah, sounds wild, but the dogs are even wilder. I can't even believe how eccentric and wild the looks are, goodness gracious. The doc is described as "an up-close and revealing look at pets, families, friendships and the glory of dog grooming through a bright spectrum of color." If you're already intrigued, this is a feature version of Stern's short film from last year - which gives us just a small taste of this dog grooming hysteria.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rebecca Stern's documentary Well Groomed, from Vimeo:

Synopsis from SXSW: "Competitive creative dog grooming is the most colorful competition in America and Well Groomed captures the hearts, minds and imaginations of the artists involved. Follow four champion groomers and their gorgeous, vibrant dogs through a year in the life on the technicolor competition circuit, playfully exploring their creative process. From South Carolina to California, New York to Arkansas, these women are revolutionizing the age old question - what is art? Director Rebecca Stern has captured an up-close and revealing look at pets, families, friendships, and the glory of dog grooming through a bright spectrum of color." Well Groomed is directed by filmmaker Rebecca Stern, making her feature directorial debut after producing previously. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. For more info, visit the film's official website here. No other release is set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Who's in?