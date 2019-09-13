First Trailer for Teen Horror Thriller 'Countdown' About a Deadly App

"All we need to do is beat the clock by one second." STX Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for a psychological horror thriller titled Countdown, opening in theaters the weekend just before Halloween. The concept involves a killer app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die. A young nurse downloads the app, and it tells her she only has three days to live… But she also feels a mysterious figure haunting her. The movie stars Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, and Peter Facinelli. This looks way too cheesy to be taken seriously, with all the usual tropes and horror cliches. Plus, that priest guy is really the worst. Might as well skip it, there's nothing to see here.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Dec's Countdown, direct from STX's YouTube:

In Countdown, when a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her that she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her own life before time runs out. Countdown is both written and directed by American filmmaker Justin Dec, making his feature directorial debut after working for years previously as a production assistant. It's produced by Sean Anders, John Morris, John Rickard, and Zack Schiller. STX Ent. will release Dec's Countdown in theaters everywhere starting on October 25th this fall.