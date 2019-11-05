MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'Teslafy Me' Documentary About Nikola Tesla's Legacy

by
November 5, 2019
Source: YouTube

Teslafy Me

"There is energy in abundance everywhere on the planet." Vision Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Teslafy Me, made my Slovenian filmmaker Janja Glogovac. The film takes a closer look at the iconic inventor / technological mastermind Nikola Tesla, born in in 1856 and raised in the Austrian Empire before coming to America. A vision for a world free of pollution and climate problems, with energy available in abundance - are we ready to take up legacy of ingenious inventor Nikola Tesla? By now (thanks to The Prestige and Elon Musk's car company) we all know about Tesla and his legacy, despite the fact that the history books don't spend much time on him. The film features William Terbo (a NASA Engineer, Tesla's great-nephew), Branko Terzič (Senior Fellow, Global Energy Center), Leonardo DiCaprio (actor, environmentalist), Marina Abramovic (artist, writer, filmmaker) and also Gramatik (composer, DJ).

Here's the official trailer for Janja Glogovac's documentary Teslafy Me, direct from Vision's YouTube:

Teslafy Me Poster

Nikola Tesla helped kick off the industrial revolution by pioneering the ideas behind electric energy and wireless communication. Though generally uncredited for his inventions, his ideas continue to shape our future. Gentleman, society figure, and engineer, see how his personal life influenced his discoveries, and how scientists are still finding new uses for his technology to solve global issues. Teslafy Me is directed by Slovenian filmmaker Janja Glogovac, director of the doc film Tito previously, as well as a few features and other projects. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vision Films will release Glogovac's Teslafy Me doc direct-to-VOD starting on November 5th this fall. How does that look?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net