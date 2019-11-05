First Trailer for 'Teslafy Me' Documentary About Nikola Tesla's Legacy

"There is energy in abundance everywhere on the planet." Vision Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Teslafy Me, made my Slovenian filmmaker Janja Glogovac. The film takes a closer look at the iconic inventor / technological mastermind Nikola Tesla, born in in 1856 and raised in the Austrian Empire before coming to America. A vision for a world free of pollution and climate problems, with energy available in abundance - are we ready to take up legacy of ingenious inventor Nikola Tesla? By now (thanks to The Prestige and Elon Musk's car company) we all know about Tesla and his legacy, despite the fact that the history books don't spend much time on him. The film features William Terbo (a NASA Engineer, Tesla's great-nephew), Branko Terzič (Senior Fellow, Global Energy Center), Leonardo DiCaprio (actor, environmentalist), Marina Abramovic (artist, writer, filmmaker) and also Gramatik (composer, DJ).

Here's the official trailer for Janja Glogovac's documentary Teslafy Me, direct from Vision's YouTube:

Nikola Tesla helped kick off the industrial revolution by pioneering the ideas behind electric energy and wireless communication. Though generally uncredited for his inventions, his ideas continue to shape our future. Gentleman, society figure, and engineer, see how his personal life influenced his discoveries, and how scientists are still finding new uses for his technology to solve global issues. Teslafy Me is directed by Slovenian filmmaker Janja Glogovac, director of the doc film Tito previously, as well as a few features and other projects. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vision Films will release Glogovac's Teslafy Me doc direct-to-VOD starting on November 5th this fall. How does that look?