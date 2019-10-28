She's Back! First Trailer for 'The Grudge' Remake Produced by Raimi

"I went to the house… I think something followed me home." Sony has debuted the first official trailer for the new remake of The Grudge, the horror series based on the Ju-on movies from Japan. This new take is directed by Nicolas Pesce, of The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing, and is produced by Sam Raimi. After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother and detective tries to investigate and solve the case. She discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Andrea Riseborough stars as the detective, with an impressive full cast including Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, William Sadler, Frankie Faison, Tara Westwood, Nancy Sorel, and Stephanie Sy. This is one intensely creepy first trailer, with a handful of serious scares packed into two minutes - Lin Shaye looks particularly horrifying. All horror fans must watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicolas Pesce's The Grudge, direct from Sony's YouTube:

A single mother and young detective, Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough), discovers that a suburban house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. She runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood. The Grudge, also known as just Grudge, is directed by American filmmaker Nicolas Pesce, director of the films The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing previously. The screenplay is written by Nicolas Pesce; from a story by Jeff Buhler and Nicolas Pesce. Based on the original Japanese horror series Ju-on from Takashi Shimizu. Produced by Takashige Ichise, Sam Raimi, and Robert G. Tapert. Sony's Screen Gems will release Pesce's The Grudge in theaters everywhere starting January 3rd, 2020 to kick off the new year. First impression? Who's scared already?