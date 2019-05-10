First Trailer for 'The Mountain' Starring Tye Sheridan & Jeff Goldblum

"Where do they go?" "Where does who go?" "People… after you change them." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for The Mountain, the latest by filmmaker Rick Alverson (The Comedy, Entertainment). This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at the Sundance and SXSW Film Festivals this year. It's a big departure from Alverson's last few films, a much more dramatic and somewhat horrifying film about a young man who, after losing his mother, goes to work with a doctor specializing in lobotomies and therapies. It's set in the 1950s and co-stars Jeff Goldblum as the super freaky doctor who loves to lobotomize (stick a huge rod through the eyes and right into the brain) mentally ill patients. Tye Sheridan also stars, with Udo Kier, Denis Lavant, and Hannah Gross. The film received mostly mixed reviews out of Venice, it's a bit too bleak and dry. It may connect with a few viewers, but not with everyone.

Here's the first official trailer for Rick Alverson's The Mountain, direct from Kino Lorber's YouTube:

1950s America. Since his mother's confinement to an institution, Andy (Sheridan) has lived in the shadow of his stoic father. A family acquaintance, Dr. Wallace Fiennes (Goldblum), employs the introverted young man as a photographer to document an asylum tour advocating for his increasingly controversial lobotomy procedure. As the tour progresses and Andy witnesses the doctor’s career and life unravel, he begins to identify with the institutions’ patients. Arriving at a California mountain town, a growing center of the New Age movement, they encounter an unconventional French healer who requests a lobotomy for his own daughter, Susan. The Mountain is directed by American indie filmmaker Rick Alverson, director of the films The Builder, New Jerusalem, The Comedy, and Entertainment previously. The screenplay is by Rick Alverson and Colm O'Leary. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Sundance and SXSW Film Festivals this year, plus Rotterdam, Stockholm, Athens, and Sun Valley. Kino Lorber will release Alverson's The Mountain in select theaters starting July 26th this summer.