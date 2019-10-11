First Trailer for 'The Song of Names' Starring Tim Roth & Clive Owen

"Go and find him!" Sony Classics has unveiled a trailer for the film The Song of Names, an emotional drama that spans two continents and half a century. This just premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals, and will be opening in the US on Christmas Day at the end of this year. The Song of Names tells the story of a prodigy violinist from Poland, who moves to London to study music at the beginning of WWII. The film splits the time between his youth, and years later when him and his British friend are both adults. Tim Roth stars as the adult Martin, attempting to find his friend Dovidl who disappeared years ago right before playing a major concert in London. Clive Owen also co-stars, with a cast including Jonah Hauer-King, Gerran Howell, Catherine McCormack, Saul Rubinek, Richard Bremmer, Misha Handley, Luke Doyle, and Eddie Izzard. It's a lovely film, with a gorgeous music and strong emotions.

Here's the first official trailer for François Girard's The Song of Names, direct from SPC's YouTube:

Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in this emotional detective story spread across two continents and a half century. Beneath the film's stunning and pulsing musical revelations burn the horror of a war and the lost souls extinguished from history. The Song of Names is directed by Quebecois filmmaker François Girard, director of the films Cargo, Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould, Bach Cello Suite #2: The Sound of Carceri, The Red Violin, Seda, Boychoir, and Hochelaga Land of Souls previously. The screenplay is written by Jeffrey Caine, based on the book "Why Mahler?" by Norman Lebrecht. Produced by Nick Hirschkorn, Lyse Lafontaine, and Robert Lantos. This premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and also played at the Toronto and Chicago Film Festivals. Sony Pictures Classics will release Girard's The Song of Names in select US theaters starting on December 25th, on Christmas Day, at the end of the year. Who's interested?