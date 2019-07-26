First Trailer for The Story of 'ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas'

"They're unique, they're eccentric. When you'd see them on stage it was like seeing Bugs Bunny in person." Abramorama has debuted the first official trailer for another new rock doc - this one titled ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas. That title says it all - a film about the band ZZ Top and how they came to be. "Buoyed by candid band interviews, never-before-seen archive, animation, celebrity fan testimonials (Billy Bob Thornton, Joshua Homme and more), and an intimate performance at the legendary Gruene Hall shot exclusively for this documentary, 'That Little Ol' Band' runs the gamut, from the absurd to the poignant, from squalid Texas bars to MTV heroics, all in celebration of this notoriously private, but larger than life, power trio. In the end, ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas unravels the extraordinary tale of a band whose image we know, but whose story we don't." It looks like good fun. That last question is quite a kicker.

Here's the official trailer for Sam Dunn's doc ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas, from YouTube:

Produced by the Emmy award-winning Banger Films, ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas tells the story of how three oddball teenage bluesmen - Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard – became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band's inception. ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas is directed by Canadian doc filmmaker Sam Dunn, director of the doc films Metal: A Headbanger's Journey, Global Metal, Iron Maiden: Flight 666, Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, Rush: Live in Cleveland, Super Duper Alice Cooper, Satan Lives, and Hip-Hop Evolution previously. This originally premiered on TV in Europe back in June of this year, but hasn't shown at any festivals. Abramorama will release Dunn's ZZ Top documentary in select US theaters starting August 20th next month. Who's interested? Any big fans?