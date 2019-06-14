First Trailer for 'This Changes Everything' Doc About Gender Disparity

"We have to all decide together that it's enough." Good Deed Ent. has debuted a trailer for the documentary This Changes Everything, from director Tom Donahue. This inspiring doc premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and played at the Hamptons, Chicago, Virginia, Stockholm, Napa Valley, and Miami Film Festival. This Changes Everything is an investigative look and intensive analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists across the entire industry. Featuring appearances by and interviews with Geena Davis, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Taraji P. Henson, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, and many more. This looks like it plays nicely as a companion piece to Amy Adrion's doc Half the Picture, about the lack of female directors in Hollywood. Both films are not only about what's wrong, they're hopeful that with all this conversation will come change.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Donahue's doc This Changes Everything, from YouTube:

Told first-hand by some of Hollywood’s leading voices behind and in front of the camera, This Changes Everything is a feature-length documentary that uncovers what is beneath one of the most confounding dilemmas in the entertainment industry – the under-representation and misrepresentation of women. The film takes an incisive look at the history, empirical evidence, and systemic forces that foster gender discrimination and thus reinforce disparity in our culture. Most importantly, the film seeks pathways and solutions from within and outside the industry, and around the world. This Changes Everything is directed by American doc filmmaker Tom Donahue, of the docs Guest of Cindy Sherman, Casting By, Thank You for Your Service, and Davi's Way previously. This premiered at the Toronto and Hamptons Film Festivals last year. Good Deed Ent. will release Donahue's This Changes Everything in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 28th later this month. For more info on the doc, visit the official website. Who's interested?