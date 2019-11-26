First Trailer for 'Three Christs' Starring Richard Gere & Peter Dinklage

"You decide if the games outweigh the obvious risks." IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Three Christs, based on a true story from the late 1950s. This film originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, but has been awaiting release ever since - finally opening in January for those still interested. Three Christs tells the story of an experiment that first began in 1959 at Michigan's Ypsilanti State Hospital, where Dr. Alan Stone treated three paranoid schizophrenic patients who each believe they are Jesus Christ. Dr. Stone pioneers a simple, yet revolutionary treatment: instead of submitting each of the patients to electroshock, he puts them in a room together to confront their delusions. What transpires is a darkly comic, intensely dramatic story about the nature of identity and the power of empathy. This stars Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford, Charlotte Hope, Julianna Margulies, Kevin Pollak, and James Monroe Iglehart. It seems a bit dry but intriguing - take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Jon Avnet's Three Christs, direct from IFC Films' YouTube:

In 1959, psychiatrist Dr. Alan Stone (Richard Gere) arrives at a mental hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan armed with the radical belief that schizophrenic patients should be treated not with confinement and electroshock therapy but with empathy and understanding. As his first study, he takes on the particularly challenging case of three men—Joseph (Peter Dinklage), Leon (Walton Goggins), and Clyde (Bradley Whitford)—each of whom believes they are Jesus Christ. Hoping that by getting them together in the same room to confront their delusions he can break through to them, Dr. Stone begins a risky, unprecedented experiment that will push the boundaries of psychiatric medicine and leave everyone involved—including Dr. Stone himself—profoundly changed. Based on a remarkable true story, Three Christs is a fascinating and moving look at one man’s journey into the deepest mysteries of the human mind. Three Christs is directed by veteran American writer / producer / filmmaker Jon Avnet, director of the films Fried Green Tomatoes, The War, Up Close & Personal, Red Corner, 88 Minutes, Righteous Kill previously. The script is by Eric Nazarian & Jon Avnet; based on the book "The Three Christs of Ypsilanti" by Milton Rokeach. IFC opens Avnet's Three Christs in select theaters + on VOD starting January 10th, 2020 after the New Year.