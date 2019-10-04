First Trailer for Thriller 'Dementer' Directed by Chad Crawford Kinkle

"I don't sleep much anyway…" Smithland Films has debuted an official trailer for this indie horror thriller called Dementer, the second feature from filmmaker Chad Crawford Kinkle (of Jug Face previously). This is premiering at the Nashville Film Festival coming up this month, hence this new trailer to promote that festival debut. After fleeing a creepy backwoods cult, a woman tries to turn her life around by taking a job in a home for special needs adults only to discover that she must face her dark past to save a down syndrome girl. Described as a "daring, full-force arthouse horror that pulls absolutely no punches." Starring Katie Groshong, Stephanie Kinkle, Brandy Edmiston, Eller Hall, and Larry Fessenden. An odd trailer. This reminds me a bit of Ben Wheatley's Kill List, especially with that eerie blood logo. Check it out below.

Here's the first trailer (+ teaser poster) for Chad Crawford Kinkle's Dementer, direct from YouTube:

Katie (Katie Groshong), a young woman determined to do something positive with her life after fleeing from a backwoods cult, takes a job at a center for special needs adults. Desperately attempting to live a normal life, she is soon overwhelmed by signs that "the devils" are after Stephanie (newcomer Stephanie Kinkle), a woman with Down Syndrome that she now cares for. Using writings from a strange notebook, Katie creates rituals to ward away the evil while taking care of Stephanie at the center and in her home. But nothing seems to work, and Stephanie is becoming sicker with each passing day… Dementer is both written and directed by genre filmmaker Chad Crawford Kinkle, director of the film Jug Face previously, and a short film as well. Produced by Ashleigh Snead and Chad Crawford Kinkle. The film premieres at the Nashville Film Festival coming up. No official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more. Curious?