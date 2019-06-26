First Trailer for Thriller 'Silent Panic' About a Camping Trip Dead Body

"You gunna bury it?" Indie Rights has debuted an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Silent Panic, which premiered at a small film festival last year and is hitting VOD soon this summer. The not-so-original premise is about three friends who discover a dead body in the truck of their car while on a camping trip, but cannot agree on whether or not to tell the police. They try to go back home but the "silent panic" starts to hit. Starring Sean Nateghi, Joseph Martinez, Jay Habre, Constance Brenneman, Juliet Frew, Helene Udy, and Jeff Dowd. Not only is this a boring concept that they've already tried in so many other ways, but this just looks awful. Bad performances, bad script, bad music in the trailer. Stay away from this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Schadt's Silent Panic, direct from Indie Rights' YouTube:

After discovering a dead body in the trunk of their car, three young men are faced with fear & indecision. They struggle with the dilemma of either concealing a crime they did not commit, or reporting it to the police with the possibility of becoming suspects themselves. All three men make a choice, and their lives will never be the same. Silent Panic is written and directed by filmmaker Kyle Schadt, his second feature film after Sunland, and working as an editor previously. This premiered at the Studio City Film Festival last fall. Indie Rights will release Schadt's Silent Panic in select theaters + on VOD starting July 5th coming up.