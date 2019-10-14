Trailer for 'To Be of Service' Documentary About PTSD Service Dogs

"I looked at him, and he ran to me. That's when everything started to get a lot better." First Run Features has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled To Be of Service, the latest doggie doc to arrive this year. From experienced doc director Josh Aronson, To Be of Service explores the remarkable life changes resulting from the introduction of trained service dogs into the lives of military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Not all war veterans can get this kind of help, but for the lucky ones who are paired up with a service dog, the unconditional love and support offered by these highly trained canines become the bedrock for them to re-engage with the outside world and to learn to feel again. The film profiles these veterans and their service dogs: Greg Kolodziejczyk and Valor, Sylvia Bowersox and Timothy, Tom Moody and Mako, Brandon Lewis and Booth, Phil Bauer and Champ, Walter Parker and Jackson. Aww.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Aronson's doc To Be of Service, direct from YouTube:

To Be of Service is a feature-length documentary film about war veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) who are paired with a service dog to help them regain their lives. Returning home for these vets is often plagued with depression and a wrenching disconnect from the world they once inhabited. Family, old friends and jobs seem foreign, and newly returned warriors struggle to function and return to a normal civilian life. Service dogs offer a miraculous ray of hope in helping them come back to an independent, feeling life. The viewer learns it is the fragile life of young warriors, changed forever by combat that is the true cost of war. To Be of Service is directed by veteran filmmaker Josh Aronson, director of the docs Sound and Fury, Bullrider, Orchestra of Exiles, and Talent Has Hunger previously. This also features an original song by Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Bon Jovi. First Run will release To Be of Service in select US theaters starting November 1st this fall. For more info, visit the official website.