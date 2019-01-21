First Trailer for Tragic Drama 'Paris Is Us' Directed by Elisabeth Vogler

"Right now, everything's possible even if this life may be a dream." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a fascinating French drama titled Paris Is Us, the feature debut of filmmaker Elisabeth Vogler. This short trailer is packed with visually stunning footage, making this look like a striking, damning, compelling look at modern day France and all that's happening in the country. The description is vague: "Dreams and reality collide as a young woman navigates a tumultuous relationship amid rising social tensions, protests and tragedies in Paris." The story involves a young woman who was supposed to meet a boy, but she misses the flight and the plane crashes. "Taken in the vertigo of a death that has been narrowly avoided, she moves away from reality and the present." Starring Noémie Schmidt, Grégoire Isvarine, Marie Mottet, Lou Castel, and Schreiber Alexandre. No idea what's going on here, but it looks crazy cool. Got my attention.

Here's the first official trailer for Elisabeth Vogler's Paris Is Us, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Anna misses the flight she should have taken to find Greg in Barcelona. The plane crashes. Taken in the vertigo of a death that has been narrowly avoided, she moves away from reality and the present. As his couple breaks up, Paris becomes the mirror of his distress. Paris Is Us, also known as Paris est à Nous or Paris est une fête, is directed by French filmmaker Elisabeth Vogler, making her narrative directorial debut after also making the documentary Blanchisserie de France previously. The screenplay is written by Rémi Bassaler, Paul Saïsset, Souliman Schelfout, and Elisabeth Vogler. This didn't premiere at any festivals. Netflix will debut Vogler's Paris Is Us streaming exclusively starting February 22nd next month. Curious?