First Trailer for 'True History of the Kelly Gang' with George MacKay

"Be who you were meant to be!" Memento International has debuted the first official trailer for Australian indie drama True History of the Kelly Gang, which just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few months ago. This is the latest feature from Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, of The Snowtown Murders and Macbeth previously, and it's a re-envisioning of the tall tale of an Australian bush-ranger named Ned Kelly and his gang as they flee from the authorities during the 1870s. If you're from Australia, you probably know the story, but if not - this flips the whole story on its head anyway. "Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and a son." Starring George MacKay as Ned Kelly, Essie Davis as his mother Ellen Kelly, plus Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Orlando Schwerdt, and Charlie Hunnam. This certainly looks very stylish and unique - you might want to keep an eye on this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Kurzel's True History of the Kelly Gang, from YouTube:

Inspired by Peter Carey’s Man Booker prize winning novel, True History of the Kelly Gang shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly and force a country to stare back into the ashes of its brutal past. Spanning the younger years of Ned’s life to the time leading up to his death, the film explores the blurred boundaries between what is bad and what is good, and the motivations for the demise of its hero. True History of the Kelly Gang is directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, director of the films The Snowtown Murders, Macbeth, and Assassin's Creed previously, and one other short film. The screenplay is written by Shaun Grant, adapted from Peter Carey's novel of the same name first published in 2000. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall. Memento Films will debut True History of the Kelly Gang in UK cinemas starting February 2020, more openings to come. There's still no US release date setup yet, stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?