Italian Trailer for Turturro's 'Big Lebowski' Spin-Off 'The Jesus Rolls'

Get ready. Europictures Italia has debuted an official trailer for the indie film The Jesus Rolls, a spin-off from the Coens' The Big Lebowski centered on notable bowler Jesus Quintana, played by John Turturro in the original film. This has been in the works for a while, and John Turturro himself has taken on the task of not only starring but also writing & directing the film. The film is opening first in Italy in October, despite not premiering at any festivals yet and having no other international release dates besides this. It features one of those crazy Coen-esque plots that involves a gun-toting hairdresser, in addition to Jesus Quintana. This also features Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou (!!), Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson. This looks kooky and potentially entertaining, but it's hard to tell from this first trailer. Maybe it will be worth the wait? Or maybe not? The film is in English despite the Italian dubbing heard in this trailer.

Here's the first international trailer for John Turturro's The Jesus Rolls, from Europictures' YouTube:

John Turturro's The Jesus Rolls follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen. The Jesus Rolls is directed by American actor / filmmaker John Turturro, director of the films Mac, Illuminata, Romance & Cigarettes, Passione, and Fading Gigolo previously. The screenplay is also written by John Turturro, originally "based on stories and characters" by Bertrand Blier (& the Coen Brothers). The film will open first in Italy starting this October. No official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's in?