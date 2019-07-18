First Trailer for 'Untouchable' Doc About Harvey Weinstein's Downfall

"He thought of himself as the sheriff in town." Hulu has revealed the official trailer for the documentary titled Untouchable, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a look at the rise and fall of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, featuring interviews with former colleagues and those who accused him of sexual misconduct. It's an attempt at telling the story of the "untouchable" Harvey and how his years of sexual abuse and harassment finally caught up with him in the "#MeToo era", causing him to be ousted from his own company and (hopefully) convicted in court. The film contains testimonies from several victims, including Rosanna Arquette, Paz de la Huerta, Caitlin Dulany, and Erika Rosenbaum, as well as journalist Ronan Farrow who originally broke the big story. A major film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ursula Macfarlane's doc Untouchable, from Hulu's YouTube:

The inside story of the rise and fall of producer Harvey Weinstein reveals how, over decades, he acquires and protects his power even as scandal threatens to engulf him. Former colleagues and accusers detail the method and consequences of his alleged abuse, hoping for justice and to inspire change. Untouchable is directed by British filmmaker Ursula Macfarlane (visit her official website), director of the doc film One Deadly Weekend in America previously, as well as numerous TV documentaries and other work. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is also playing at the Odesa Film Festival. Hulu will release Macfarlane's Untouchable streaming exclusively starting on September 2nd coming up.