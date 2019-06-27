First Trailer for 'Vampyrz on a Boat' Horror Comedy with Dallas Valdez

"I'm giving you a chance, Max, don't screw it up…" Firebreathing Films has debuted the first trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Vampyrz on a Boat, though it's actually properly written as VampyrZ on a Boat (that capital "Z" is important!). While this may not have been made as a comedy, it definitely plays like one. Described as a "razor-sharp horror" this is about, as the title says, a vampire outbreak on a medical research ship. The film stars Carrie Keagan & Dallas Valdez, along with Curt Lambert, Diane Ayala Goldner, and Kendall Wells as the Master Vampire. Looks extra ridiculous, but perhaps it's a fun watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Allen Michaels' Vampyrz on a Boat, from Vimeo:

Carrie Keagan & Dallas Valdez play Sara & Max, a couple whose new whirlwind romance is interrupted by a vampire outbreak on a medical research ship. Max will stop at nothing to get back the girl of his dreams, even if it means several heads will roll. Vampyrz on a Boat is directed by indie filmmaker Mark Allen Michaels, director of the films Mind Rage, The Fiancé, and Valentine DayZ previously. Produced by Firebreathing Films. It was filmed on the iconic SS Lane Victory ship. Mark Allen Michaels' Vampyrz on a Boat doesn't have any official release date set - stay tuned for more updates. Anyone interested in this one?