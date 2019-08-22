First Trailer for 'Villains' Thriller with Bill Skarsgård & Maika Monroe

"This is a hell of a predicament we've found ourselves in." Alter has unveiled a trailer for an indie thriller titled Villains, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This twisted, freaky, bonkers film is about a pair of amateur criminals on the run who break into a home hoping to score a new ride. But they stumble upon a dark secret that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out. Uh oh. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick, Noah Robbins, and Blake Baumgartner. This trailer shows us some of what's waiting within, which is probably what you're expecting, but there's still more unanswered questions that only the film (perhaps?) will answer. Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer for Dan Berk & Robert Olsen's Villains, direct from Alter's YouTube:

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a "sweet-as-pie" pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep that secret from getting out. Villains is co-written & co-directed by American producers / filmmakers Dan Berk & Robert Olsen; they both made the feature films Body and The Stakelander previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at Cinepocalypse. Alter will debut Berk & Olsen's Villains in theaters nationwide on September 20th coming up next month. Looking scary?