First Trailer for 'XY Chelsea' Documentary Profiling Chelsea Manning

"I wanted to be treated like a human being." Showtime + Dogwoof have debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary XY Chelsea, which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The doc film is a look at the life and experiences of Chelsea Manning, a trans woman soldier in the United States Army, who was sentenced to serve 35 years at an all-male military prison for leaking information about the country's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Everyone knows her name, but how many people really know her real story? Who she really is? Not only does it cover her story about getting data out to Wikileaks, it also examines her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility.

Here's the two official trailers (+ a poster) for Tim Travers Hawkins' doc XY Chelsea, from YouTube:

Shot over two years and featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes verité with Manning, the film picks up on the momentous day in May when she leaves prison and follows her through her journey of discovery, while also examining her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility. XY Chelsea is directed by documentary filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. Hawkins' XY Chelsea documentary will next premiere on Showtime streaming exclusively starting June 7th this summer. For more info, stop by Showtime's website.