MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'XY Chelsea' Documentary Profiling Chelsea Manning

by
May 3, 2019
Source: YouTube

XY Chelsea Trailer

"I wanted to be treated like a human being." Showtime + Dogwoof have debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary XY Chelsea, which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The doc film is a look at the life and experiences of Chelsea Manning, a trans woman soldier in the United States Army, who was sentenced to serve 35 years at an all-male military prison for leaking information about the country's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Everyone knows her name, but how many people really know her real story? Who she really is? Not only does it cover her story about getting data out to Wikileaks, it also examines her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility.

Here's the two official trailers (+ a poster) for Tim Travers Hawkins' doc XY Chelsea, from YouTube:

XY Chelsea Poster

Shot over two years and featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes verité with Manning, the film picks up on the momentous day in May when she leaves prison and follows her through her journey of discovery, while also examining her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility. XY Chelsea is directed by documentary filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. Hawkins' XY Chelsea documentary will next premiere on Showtime streaming exclusively starting June 7th this summer. For more info, stop by Showtime's website.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net