First Trailer for Yet Another Animated Cars Kids Movie Called 'Wheely'

"And that is why you don't mix diesel with petrol!" Blue Fox Entertainment has released the official US trailer for an animated children's movie titled Wheely, produced by KRU Studios and Kartun Studios. This Malaysian animated movie is one of the most blatant Cars ripoffs we've ever seen, and it looks horrible in every possible way. It's no surprise that thanks to Cars being beloved by kids worldwide, it is often ripped off and remade internationally, but what is surprising is that anyone even cares to watch this. In the film, Wheely, a cabbie from the lower ranks of society, faces a great uphill battle to save his dream girl from a monstrous 18-wheeler truck who is the mastermind of a luxury car-napping syndicate. The film features the voices of Ogie Banks, Frances Lee, Gavin Yap, Brock Powell, Thomas Pang, Barbara Goodson, Tamyka White, Jay Sheldon, and Armando Valdez. This looks so, so bad. It's not even worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Yusry Abd Halim's Wheely, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

In a world where vehicles are citizens, one underdog cabbie attempts to become king of the road in his hometown, Gasket City. But Wheely (Ogie Banks), as the cabbie is known, discovers that staying true to oneself is a greater pursuit than personal glory. When threatened by elitist attitudes and mobster trucks, can one unglamorous local cabbie rise to the challenge and become a global hero? Wheely is directed by Malaysian filmmaker / VFX director Yusry Abd Halim, director of the films Cicak-man 1, 2 & 3, Clash of Empires, Karak, and Vikingdom previously. The screenplay is co-written by Keith Brumpton, Peter Hynes, Yusry A. Halim. Made by KRU Studios and Kartun Studios as a Malaysian-Maldives production. Blue Fox Entertainment will release Wheely in select theaters + on VOD starting March 22nd this month. Anyone?