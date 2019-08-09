First Trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Short Film 'Nimic' with Matt Dillon

"It is always very exciting to be invited to think outside the box and wrestle with stimulating ideas." Yep. There's a new film by the great Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos premiering this month! But it's just a short film, not a new feature (he's already working on an adaptation of Pop. 1280 next). Following the ten Academy Awards nominations (and one win!) for The Favourite, Lanthimos made this short titled Nimic. It's premiering at the Locarno Film Festival this month and it will hopefully get a release soon. Matt Dillon plays a professional cellist who has an encounter with a stranger on the subway, which has unexpected and far-reaching ramifications on his life. The cast includes Daphné Patakia, Susan Elle, Sara Lee, Eugena Lee, Rowan Kay, Anvo Kyle, Lizzy Ceniceros, Florencia Mariotti, and Jeffrey Raines. The short runs 12 minutes and was produced by Rekorder Berlin. The film is described as "a small but effective thriller in an aseptic and simple setting with, as usual, an intriguing formal structure." Get a first taste of it below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yorgos Lanthimos' short film Nimic, originally from Indiewire:

"A professional cellist has an encounter with a stranger on the subway which has unexpected and far-reaching ramifications on his life." Returning to the short film with Nimic, Yorgos Lanthimos proposes a refined and lighter version of his disturbing fantasy, preferring to outline the character or more broadly the personality rather than dystopia. Nimic is directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, director of the feature films My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Favourite previously. The screenplay is written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos; from an original idea by David Kolbusz. Produced by Rekorder Berlin, Superprime Films, and Merman London in association with creative agency Droga5 London. This short film is premiering at the Locarno Film Festival this month. No official release has been set yet - stay tuned for additional updates. More info via Indiewire.