First UK Trailer for 'Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story' Documentary

"No one's ever seen him with his head off - that was the big thing." Altitude Films has revealed the official UK trailer for the documentary Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story, from director Steve Sullivan. Remember that film Frank a few years ago starring Michael Fassbender as a wierdo musician who wore a giant paper mache head the entire film? This is the feature documentary about the real person who inspired that film - the eccentric Manchester-based comedian Frank Sidebottom, whose real name is Chris Sievey. Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story includes archival excerpts from Chris' personal collection of hundreds of boxes of notebooks, home movies, art and music. Along with insights from Chris' family, friends, and colleagues, including Johnny Vegas, Jon Ronson, John Cooper Clarke, Ross Noble, Mark Radcliffe, which reveal the unknown story of Chris Sievey - songwriter, artist, comedian, husband, dad, and wayward genius.

Here's the first UK trailer for Steve Sullivan's doc Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story, on YouTube:

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story is the official documentary about maverick Manchester comedian Frank Sidebottom, and the life and art of his hidden creator Chris Sievey. Frank Sidebottom, remembered fondly as the man with the papier mache head, was the courtjester of the Manchester music and comedy scene for over 25 years but only a privileged few knew the man inside. Being Frank tells a twisted tale of split personalities – a suburban creative superhero with a fanatical desire to preserve the myth he created, and eventually having to battle against being consumed by his alter ego. Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story is directed by British filmmaker / writer Steve Sullivan, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and it also played at the London Film Festival last fall. Altitude Films will release Sullivan's Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story in select UK theaters (no US release yet) starting March 29th this spring. Who's down?