MOVIE TRAILERS

UK Trailer for Country Singer Film 'Wild Rose' Starring Jessie Buckley

by
January 23, 2019
Source: YouTube

Wild Rose Trailer

"This is me trying to make something of myself, and surely that's a good thing for them." Entertainment One UK has debuted the first official trailer for Wild Rose, yet another film about a woman who wants to become a musician, overcoming challenges on the path to fame. This premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year, and is stopping by the SXSW Film Festival next. Jessie Buckley (who also stars in the film Beast) plays a young mother from Glasgow, fresh out of prison, who decides to give up everything and move to Nashville to chase her dreams of becoming a country singer. Not without some bumps in the road. An "uplifting story with an original soundtrack about family, dreams and reality, and three chords and the truth." The full cast includes Julie Walters as her mother, plus Sophie Okonedo, Jamie Sives, Gemma McElhinney, James Harkness, and Ashley Shelton. This really does look "toe-tapping" good.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Tom Harper's Wild Rose, direct from YouTube:

Wild Rose Trailer

Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Her mum Marion (Julie Walters) has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house (Sophie Okonedo). Wild Rose is directed by English filmmaker Tom Harper, director of the films The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, and The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death previously, as well as TV projects. The screenplay is by Nicole Taylor. This premiered at the Toronto & London Film Festivals last year, and is playing SXSW next. Neon will release Wild Rose in select US theaters starting May 10th, 2019.

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net