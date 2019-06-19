First UK Trailer for Ken Loach's Delivery Drama 'Sorry We Missed You'

"This decides who lives, and who dies." Entertainment One UK has debuted the first official UK trailer for Ken Loach's latest film Sorry We Missed You, not to be confused with Sorry To Bother You. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition just a few months ago, and it's also playing at the Sydney Film Festival next. The indie drama is a follow-up to Loach's acclaimed Palme d'Or winning film I, Daniel Blake, with the same screenwriter. This time the focus is on a modern British family struggling to get by - the father takes a job as a delivery driver and feels the stress increase as he tries to make ends meet. The film stars Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor, and Ross Brewster. It's a strong film, about how terrible capitalism is and how much stress comes from trying to keep our lives stable.

Here's the official UK trailer for Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You, direct from eOne UK's YouTube:

From the award-winning team behind I, Daniel Blake, comes the film Sorry We Missed You - a powerful exploration of the contemporary world of work, the gig economy and the challenges faced by one family trying to hold it all together. A hard-up delivery driver (Kris Hitchen) and his wife (Debbie Honeywood) struggle to get by in modern-day England. Sorry We Missed You is directed by prolific British filmmaker Ken Loach, of many films including Poor Cow, Kes, Family Life, The Gamekeeper, Hidden Agenda, Riff-Raff, My Name Is Joe, The Navigators, Sweet Sixteen, The Wind that Shakes the Barley, Looking for Eric, Route Irish, The Angels' Share, Jimmy's Hall, and I Daniel Blake previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Laverty. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in competition, and also showed at the Sydney Film Festival. Entertainment One UK will release Loach's Sorry We Missed You in UK cinemas starting November 1st, 2019 in the fall. There's still no US release date set yet. First impression?