First UK Trailer for Scottish Party Film 'Beats' Produced by Soderbergh

"Rave to your grave…!" Altitude Films has debuted a dance-able official UK trailer for an indie film titled Beats, which premiered at the Slamdance and Rotterdam Film Festivals earlier this year. Set in the summer of 1994, the film is about two best mates from a small Scottish town who head out for one last night together before life takes them in different directions. Going to an illegal rave, the boys journey into an underworld of anarchy, freedom and collision with the law, as they share a night that they will never forget. Beats is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, and presented in black & white, which is a cool choice. The party film stars Cristian Ortega, Lorn Macdonald, Laura Fraser, and Brian Ferguson. This looks damn good, thanks to an excellently energetic trailer with some nice touches (and awesome vintage techno music).

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Brian Welsh's Beats, direct from Altitude's YouTube:

Best mates Johnno and Spanner share a deep bond. Now on the cusp of adulthood, life is destined to take them in different directions – Johnno's family are moving him to a new town and a better life, leaving Spanner behind to face a precarious future. In pursuit of adventure and escape the boys head out on one last night together and go to an illegal rave before parting ways indefinitely. Beats is directed by Scottish filmmaker Brian Welsh, director of the films Kin, In Our Name, and The Rack Pack previously, as well as a few TV mini-series. The screenplay is written by Kieran Hurley and Brian Welsh; based on a play by Kieran Hurley. Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Leslie Finlay, Peter Hampden, Scott Meek, and Norman Merry; produced by Camilla Bray. This premiered at the Rotterdam and Slamdance Film Festivals earlier this year. Altitude will release Welsh's Beats in UK theaters starting May 17th. No US release is set.