First UK Trailer for Sophie Hyde's 'Animals' About Wild Young Women

"Sooner or later the party has to end…" "Why?!" Picturehouse in the UK has debuted the first official UK trailer for the indie dramedy Animals, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is playing at Sundance London coming up this week. Made by Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde, the film is based on Emma Jane Unsworth's novel of the same name about two best friends living in Dublin. Described as "wild, outrageous and utterly hilarious," Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat star as best friends who often get drunk, party hard, and live the good life. Until one of them meets a guy and life begins to change - unless they hold onto their old ways. Also starring Fra Fee, Dermot Murphy, Amy Molloy, Pat Shortt, Olwen Fouéré, and Kwaku Fortune. This is a quirky, fun, wild film that was made because Hyde felt a need to give a "voice to women's experiences in a way that she hadn't seen very often on screen."

Here's the first official UK trailer for Sophie Hyde's Animals, direct from Picturehouse's YouTube:

Best friends Laura, a struggling writer working as a barista, and her best friend and flatmate Tyler, an American woman who is estranged from her family, are both heavy partyers living in Dublin. The early part of the film shows their close friendship in their late twenties as they consume large quantities of wine and drugs through the night, sometimes engaging in casual sex with a man but mostly just enjoying each other's company. Animals is directed by Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde, her second feature film after making 52 Tuesdays previously, and the documentary Tanja - Life in Movement. The screenplay is Emma Jane Unsworth, adapting her own novel of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse will release Hyde's Animals in select UK theaters starting August 2nd this summer. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned. Visit the film's official website. Who wants to see this?