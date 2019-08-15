First UK Trailer for 'The Shock of the Future' Starring Alma Jodorowsky

"What I'm going to do with this instrument is something you've never heard!" 606 Distribution has just released the first official UK trailer for a French indie film titled The Shock of the Future, the feature directorial debut of musician Marc Collin. Collin is best known as the founder, with Olivier Libaux, of the project Nouvelle Vague, and has composed music for a few other films, too. Set in Paris in the late 70s, the film is about a woman named Ana who develops the "sound of the future" - some of the very first electronic music. Featuring the songs of Cerrone, Throbbing Gristle, Suicide, "Collin crafts a heartfelt tribute to the forgotten female electronic musical pioneers such a Delia Derbyshire, Laurie Spiegel and Suzanne Ciani told through the eyes of Ana, played with a ferocious charm by newcomer Alma Jodorowsky." Alma is the granddaughter of Alejandro Jodorowsky, and she has appeared in a few other films before. The cast includes Clara Luciani, Philippe Rebbot, Laurent Papot, as well as Corine. This looks groovy and funkadelic.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Marc Collin's The Shock of the Future, from 606's YouTube:

For anyone who wants to hear more from this film, you can listen to the official soundtrack on Spotify here.

In the Paris of 1978, old formulas do not charm listeners anymore and new music must arise. In a male-dominated industry, Ana (Alma Jodorowsky) uses her electronic gadgets to make herself heard, creating a new sound that will mark the decades to come: the music of the future. The Shock of the Future, originally titled Le choc du futur in French, is directed by French composer-turned-filmmaker Marc Collin, making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Elina Gakou Gomba and Marc Collin. Produced by Marc Collin, Nicolas Jourdier, and Gaëlle Ruffier. This already opened in theaters in France earlier this summer. 606 Distribution will release Collin's The Shock of the Future into UK cinemas on September 13th next month. There's still no US release set - stay tuned for updates. How does it look?