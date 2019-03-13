First US Trailer for German Medieval Witch Horror Film 'Hagazussa'

"Come to me." Doppelgänger Releasing has debuted a new official US trailer for the German horror thriller Hagazussa, set in the 15th century in Europe in a remote village in the Alps. Made by Austrian filmmaker Lukas Feigelfeld, this premiered at a number of major horror festivals in late 2017, but is just now making its way to American cinemas. Hagazussa is about an orphan woman named Albrun, played by Aleksandra Cwen, who begins to assert her otherworldly birthright as a marked woman. The plague she conjures makes human cruelty look pathetic and small by comparison. Described as "Germany's answer to The Witch that has stunning atmosphere mixed with brooding terror… Fans of slow-burn horror are going to want to settle in next to a crackling fire and let the story wash over them." The cast includes Claudia Martini, Tanja Petrovskij, Haymon Maria Buttinger, and Celina Peter. Check out this snowy, witchy thriller below.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ posters) for Lukas Feigelfeld's Hagazussa, direct from YouTube:

Paranoia & Superstition in 15th Century Europe. In a remote Alpine village in the 15th century, the orphan Albrun (Aleksandra Cwen) grows up to become a marked woman. The scapegoat of ancient superstitions and monstrous misogyny, this self-styled witch begins to assert her otherworldly birthright. The plague she conjures makes human cruelty look pathetic and small by comparison. This atmospheric debut feature from Feigelfeld is a haunting pagan death trip and a startling vision of psychedelic horror. Hagazussa, originally titled Hagazussa - Der Hexenfluch, is both written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Lukas Feigelfeld, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2017, and also played at festivals including Sitges, London, Morbido, Night Visions, and MOTELX. The film already opened in Europe last year. Doppelgänger will release Feigelfeld's Hagazussa in select US theaters starting April 19th this spring. For theater listings, visit the official website. Interested?