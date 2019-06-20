Frank Grillo & Anthony Mackie in Trailer for 'Point Blank' from Netflix

"Cops want you dead, homie." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a gritty, action-packed thriller titled Point Blank, an English-language remake of the 2010 French thriller of the same name (À bout portant). Anthony Mackie stars as Paul, an ER nurse who saves the life of a criminal and then must help plan the patient escape safely in order to save his kidnapped wife. The full cast includes Frank Grillo, Marcia Gay Harden, Christian Cooke, Teyonah Parris, Boris McGiver, and Ming Wang. I am a big fan of Joe Lynch's films and this looks gnarly. Even though it's another one of these English remakes it seems to have its own gritty edge. That car wash fight (at the end of the trailer) looks like good fun. Check it all out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Lynch's Point Blank, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives. Point Blank is directed by American indie filmmaker Joe Lynch (follow him @TheJoeLynch), director of the films Knights of Badassdom, Everly, and Mayhem previously. The screenplay is written by Adam G. Simon, based on Fred Cavayé's 2010 French thriller À bout portant. Netflix will debut Lynch's Point Blank remake streaming exclusively on July 12th coming up. Who's down?