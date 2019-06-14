Frank Grillo & James Badge Dale in Trailer for Thriller 'Into The Ashes'

"A man can only see so much darkness before he goes blind…" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Into The Ashes, the latest from filmmaker Aaron Harvey (Catch .44, The Neighbor). Described as reminiscent of "hard-boiled action/thrillers from the '70s/'80s", Into The Ashes is about an ex-con trying to settle down in rural Alabama who believes he has escaped his violent past, only to find his old crew hasn’t forgotten about him or the money he stole. And they don't want to let him get away. Sounds a lot like every other gritty rural crime thriller, and it looks like every other one, too. Starring Luke Grimes as Nick, along with Frank Grillo, Marguerite Moreau, Robert Taylor, James Badge Dale, Brady Smith, Andrea Frankle, Rob Mello, Scott Peat, David Maldonado, David Cade, and Jeff Pope. The best part of this is Grillo - always great to see him in any film. Some rad music in the trailer, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Harvey's Into The Ashes, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Nick (Luke Grimes) is an ex-con adjusting to a normal life in rural Alabama with a new job, and a new wife. When some former associates track him down looking for retribution, he is forced back into the desperate and violent life he thought he left behind. Into The Ashes, formerly known as Low Country, is both written and directed by American filmmaker Aaron Harvey, director of the films Catch .44 and The Neighbor previously. It's produced by Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, Daniel Blanc, David Cade, Aaron Harvey, and Jamin O'Brien. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere as far as know. RLJE will debut Harvey's Into The Ashes in select theaters + on VOD starting July 19th this summer. Look any good?