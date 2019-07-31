Frankenstein is Reborn in Teaser for Erynn Dalton's 'The Gravedigger'

"A Gothic Horror classic… reborn!" Our friends at Bloody Disgusting have debuted the first very brief teaser trailer for a new indie horror drama titled The Gravedigger, which is premiering at the Popcorn Frights horror festival in Florida this August. This new twist on the classic "Frankenstein story" takes place in one of Bavaria's forgotten cemeteries in the 1700s, where a lone gravedigger discovers a hideously scarred man hiding in a fresh grave – the original Frankenstein. The film explores their connection, both are haunted by their shared past. The Gravedigger stars Paul Homza, Gisbert Heuer, Arlette Del Toro, and Tyler Charles Kane; and it's the feature directorial debut of actress Erynn Dalton. Check out the first footage.

Here's the first brief teaser trailer for Erynn Dalton's The Gravedigger, direct from YouTube (via BD):

Set in the late 1700s, in one of Bavaria's forgotten cemeteries, a lone gravedigger discovers a hideously scarred man hiding in a fresh grave. What the gravedigger doesn't know is that the man is none other than the monster created by a mad doctor. What the scarred man doesn't know is the gravedigger's hand in his creation. And what neither men know is that they are hunted by their shared past. The Gravedigger is directed by American actress / filmmaker Erynn Dalton, making her feature directorial debut after one short previously. The screenplay is written by Joseph Zettelmaier. This is premiering at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in Fort Lauderdale this summer. No other release date has been set yet - stay tuned. Anyone?