Frankie Muniz in Official Trailer for Paranoia Horror 'The Black String'

"This is worse than poison." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie paranoia horror-thriller titled The Black String, which first premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year and is finally getting a direct-to-DVD/VOD release this fall. This stars Frankie Muniz (remember him?) as a twenty-something drifter whose life is turned upside down after an "unexpected encounter with a mysterious woman." He's soon overcome by illness and nightmarish visions. His friends believe he is losing his mind, but Jonathan is convinced he's the target of something far more sinister. The cast includes Chelsea Edmundson, Blake Webb, Jackie Moore, Alexander Ward, Ravi Patel, Cullen Douglas, and Angie DeGrazia. This looks a bit like It Follows, but twisted into a nightmarish, infection horror thriller. Maybe it's freakish fun?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Hanson's The Black String, direct from YouTube (via BD):

Jonathan (Frankie Muniz) is a lonely twenty-something, stuck in his home town working night shifts at the local convenience store. When an unexpected encounter with a mysterious woman turns his life upside down, Jonathan is stricken by illness and nightmarish visions. Paranoid and desperate, he launches on a quest across the suburbs to find the seductress who started it all. Friends and family believe he's losing his mind, but Jonathan is convinced he's the target of something far more sinister. The Black String is directed by first-time filmmaker Brian Hanson, making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Richard Handley and Brian Hanson, based on a story by Andy Warrener. This premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year, and just played at the Dances With Films Festival this summer. Lionsgate will release Hanson's The Black String direct-to-DVD & VOD starting September 24th early this fall. Anyone curious?