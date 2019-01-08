Franz Rogowski in Official US Trailer for Christian Petzold's 'Transit'

"You have three weeks until your ship sails." Music Box Film has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama from Germany titled Transit, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. It's the latest from acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold (Jerichow, Barbara, Phoenix) and received glowing reviews playing at numerous major festivals throughout last year, including the Toronto and New York Film Festivals. Franz Rogowski stars a man named Georg fleeing Germany, who ends up stuck in Marseille, encountering others trying to escape and get out of Europe; they all need transit papers for safe passage. The full cast includes Paula Beer, Godehard Giese, Lilien Batman, Maryam Zaree, Barbara Auer, and Matthias Brandt. I saw this at Berlinale and it's a great film, commenting on contemporary issues (set in present day) borrowing a story from WWII times - read my festival review. Highly recommended viewing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new US poster) for Christian Petzold's Transit, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original international trailer for Petzold's Transit here, to see even more footage.

As fascism spreads, German refugee Georg (Franz Rogowski) flees to Marseille and assumes the identity of the dead writer whose transit papers he is carrying. Living among refugees from around the world while stuck in Marseilles, Georg falls for Marie (Paula Beer), a mysterious woman searching for her husband--the man whose identity he has stolen. Transit is both written and directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold, of the films The State I Am In, Wolfsburg, Gespenster, Yella, Jerichow, Barbara, and Phoenix previously. Adapted from Anna Segher's novel. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year (read our review), and also played at the Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver, and New York Film Festivals. Music Box Films will release Patzold's Transit in select US theaters starting on March 1st, 2019.