Final Trailer for David Yarovesky's Evil Superhero Movie 'Brightburn'

"Whatever you've done - I know there is good in you!" They've saved the best tease for last. Sony Pictures has released a third & final official trailer for the evil superhero thriller Brightburn, directed by David Yarovesky, produced by James Gunn. This is opening in theaters later this week. Described as "a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror." What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? What if he took all that anger inside of him and went the other way with it? This is what you get. Elizabeth Banks stars, along with David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner. Can't wait to see this - it looks freaky as hell, and intensely terrifying, and I'm still shocked they even let them make this.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ fan poster) for David Yarovesky's Brightburn, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Yarovesky's Brightburn here, ot the second full-length trailer here.

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror. Brightburn is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker David "Yarvo" Yarovesky, his second feature film after directing The Hive previously, as well as some short films and music videos. The screenplay is written by Mark Gunn & Brian Gunn; and it's produced by James Gunn & Kenneth Huang. Sony will release Yarvo's Brightburn in theaters everywhere starting on May 24th this month. Who's planning to go watch this one?