Freaky First Trailer for Blumhouse's Horror Reboot of 'Fantasy Island'

"Your life is about to change… I hope you're ready." Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the new Fantasy Island movie, based on the classic 70s TV show of the same name. But this is no relaxing island vacation - it's a terrifying horror movie produced by Jason Blum's iconic Blumhouse. Michael Peña stars Mr. Roarke, who invites guests to his exclusive island resort to fulfill their fantasies - they can only choose one. But they may never come home from this vacation when their fantasies start to turn into nightmares. The full cast includes Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Kim Coates, and Michael Rooker. This trailer starts out rather tame, and turns freaky fast by the end, with some dark twists and terrifying island staff members appearing out of nowhere. Perfect for Valentine's Day?

Here's the first two official trailers (+ poster) for Jeff Wadlow's Fantasy Island, direct from YouTube:

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Fantasy Island is directed by American filmmaker Jeff Wadlow, of the films Cry Wolf, Never Back Down, Kick-Ass 2, True Memoirs of an International Assassin, and Truth or Dare previously. The screenplay is written by Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach, and Jeff Wadlow. It's based on the classic 1970s TV show of the same name created by Gene Levitt. Produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff. Sony Pictures will release Wadlow's Fantasy Island in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2020, on Valentine's Day, coming up early next year. First impression? Worried?