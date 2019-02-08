Freaky First Trailer for New 'Child's Play' Movie Starring Aubrey Plaza

"Introducing your new best friend…" And your killer! Orion Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for horror reboot Child's Play, an updated take on the Chucky horror franchise about the evil doll who kills people. They're keeping the original name from the first series, Child's Play, but updating everything and re-introducing the Chucky doll as a high-tech toy called "Buddi" created by Kaslan Corp. Aubrey Plaza stars in this, with a full cast including Gabriel Bateman. Brian Tyree Henry, David Lewis, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos, and Kristin York. This is a chilling, freaky first reveal and the footage looks damn good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lars Klevberg's Child's Play, direct from YouTube:

The wait is over, your best friend has arrived. A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Child's Play is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg, making his second feature film after directing the horror Polaroid previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Tyler Burton Smith, based on the characters created by Don Mancini. Produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, and executive produced by Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson. Orion Pictures will debut Klevberg's Child's Play in theaters everywhere starting on June 21st this summer. First impression?