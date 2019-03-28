Freaky Official Trailer for Reverend Mother Horror Film 'The Convent'

"Something horrible had happened here many years ago. This place is damned." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for a horror film titled The Convent, which first premiered at FrightFest last year. Set in the 17th Century, the story is about a young woman who is saved from execution and sent to a priory to repent her sins but discovers a greater evil lies within. Persephone, played by Hannah Arterton, is plagued with terrifying visions upon arrival and soon realizes that it’s not salvation that awaits her but a battle for her very soul itself. The full cast includes Clare Higgins as the Reverend Mother, plus Michael Ironside, Rosie Day, Ciarán McMenamin, Dilan Gwyn, Grahame Fox, Freddy Carter, and Ryan Oliva. This does look scary as hell, with some freaky visuals in the trailer. Convents are always scary places.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Hyett's The Convent, direct from B-D's YouTube:

In the early 17th century, innocent young Persephone is falsely accused and put on trial for her life. Her fate seems sealed except for the timely intervention of the mysterious Reverend Mother offering her not just sanctuary, but hope. For the Reverend Mother is the self-appointed leader of a small religious retreat, a secluded Priory, where her fellow Sisters devote their lives to the Lord and seek atonement for their pasts. But upon arrival, Persephone is plagued with terrifying visions and soon realizes it's not salvation that awaits but a battle for her very soul itself. The Convent is directed by filmmaker Paul Hyett, an FX makeup artist and director of the films The Seasoning House, Howl, Heretiks, and Peripheral previously. The script is by Paul Hyett and Conal Palmer, from a story by Gregory Blair. This premiered at FrightFest London last year. Vertical Ent. will open Hyett's The Convent in select theaters + on VOD starting May 3rd.