Freya Tingley in Official Trailer for Dark Violinist Thriller 'The Sonata'

"If the notes are played with exactly the right pitch, they could conjure and seduce the antichrist." Screen Media has unveiled an official trailer for indie horror-thriller The Sonata, which premiered at numerous genre film festivals last year - including Fantasporto, Fantafestival, and FrightFest. The film stars Australian actress Freya Tingley (from "Hemlock Grove", Jersey Boys) as a young virtuoso violinist who inherits her long lost composer father's old mansion. When she arrives to there, she discovers a mysterious music score marked with strange symbols, triggering dark forces that reach beyond her imagination. This is a pretty cool concept: a horror movie in which playing music unleashes dark forces. The cast includes (the late) Rutger Hauer, plus Simon Abkarian, and James Faulkner. This definitely looks creepy and cool - I'm curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Desmond's The Sonata, from Screen Media's YouTube:

After being informed of the death of her long lost composer father (Rutger Hauer), a young virtuoso violinist Rose (Freya Tingley) inherits an old mansion in which he used to live. There, she discovers his final work: a mysterious music score marked with strange symbols. With the help of Charles, her agent and manager, she deciphers the symbols and, little by little, starts to unlock secrets concerning her father's past, setting in motion the mechanisms of a somber plan imagined since the very day she was born. They soon discover that there's more to the sonata in question than meets the eye which, when played, triggers dark and terrifying forces. The Sonata is directed by newcomer filmmaker Andrew Desmond, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is also written by Andrew Desmond, with Arthur Morin. This premiered at the Fantasporto Film Festival last year. Screen Media will release Desmond's The Sonata in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 10th, 2020 coming soon.