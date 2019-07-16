Full International Trailer for Award-Winning Brazilian Film 'Bacurau'

"This world is upside-down." Vitrine Filmes has released a full-length official trailer for the Brazilian film Bacurau, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and won the Jury Prize during the fest. The film is the follow-up to Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho's award-winning 2012 feature Aquarius. "Described as a mixture of western, adventure and sci-fi, Bacurau is set in a small town in the Brazilian backlands that disappears from the map" after the death of the town's matriarch at the age of 94. A local woman returns home and she discovers something much more mysterious going on. This new trailer reveals a lot more than the original festival teaser, potentially giving away too much, however there's still so much more to this. The film's key cast includes Sonia Braga, Udo Kier, Jonny Mars, Antonio Saboia, Chris Doubek, and Karine Teles. This is such a crazy, original film. Hopefully it gets a US release soon.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Juliano Dornelles & Kleber Mendonça Filho's Bacurau, from YouTube:

You can still watch the festival teaser for Dornelles & Mendonça Filho's Bacurau here, to see the intro again.

A filmmaker decides to travel to a village called Bacurau in the interior of Brazil to make a documentary. As days go by, he begins to discover that the locals are not exactly what they appear to be and seem to hide dangerous secrets. Bacurau is co-written and co-directed by Brazilian filmmakers Juliano Dornelles (director of the film O Ateliê da Rua do Brum previously, plus production designer on Aquarius) & Kleber Mendonça Filho (director of the films Neighboring Sounds and Aquarius, the documentary Critico, and numerous short films previously). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and also played at the Sydney, Munich, and Neuchâtel Film Festivals this summer. Dornelles & Mendonça Filho's Bacurau is still solidifying US distribution, so there's still no official release date set yet. Who's interested in this now?